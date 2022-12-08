Central Bank of Ghana debunks fire outbreak allegation

Bank of Ghana (BoG) has refuted allegations on social media that fire had gutted the central bank.

A brief statement from the public affairs department of Bank of Ghana said what people confused for a fired outbreak was actually a routine fire drill exercise supervised by the Ghana National Fire Service to prepare BoG staff against real fire situations.

The central bank is therefore asking the public to completely disregard the said social media reports and cautioned Ghanaians against creating such false alarms.

Find the full statement below:

The Bank of Ghana has taken note of reports circulating on social media that the Bank has been gutted by fire. The general public is advised to disregard the reports.

The Bank, today, Thursday,8th December 2022, conducted a routine fire drill (simulation exercise) to prepare staff for real-time fire situation. The exercise was conducted in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service and the Ghana Police Service.

As a public facility, routine fire drill is necessary for testing the efficiency and preparedness of the Bank’s safety systems to manage emergencies like fires, and inculcate in the staff of the Bank fire safety evacuation procedures.

Bank of Ghana by this medium cautions against false reportage intended to create fear and panic in the country.