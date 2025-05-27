Bank of Ghana Dismisses Export Concerns Amid Cedi Rally

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has addressed concerns that the cedi’s recent appreciation could harm export competitiveness, asserting that the currency’s strength aligns with economic fundamentals and supports inflation control.

Following its 124th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the central bank highlighted the cedi’s 24.1% gain against the U.S. dollar, 16.2% against the British pound, and 14.1% against the euro in 2025, driven by a robust trade surplus, rising gold and cocoa exports, and foreign reserves reaching $10.17 billion.

Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama emphasized that the cedi’s real effective exchange rate improved from 156.3 in October 2024 to 136.4 in April 2025, enhancing trade competitiveness. “We do not see persistent real appreciation threatening exports,” he stated, noting the MPC’s analysis confirms the currency’s stability remains market-driven. The BoG maintains a managed float regime, intervening only to curb excessive volatility, while attributing the rally to tighter monetary policies, remittances, and strong commodity revenues.

The cedi’s strength has also aided disinflation efforts, with annual inflation dropping to 21.2% in April 2025 from 54% in late 2022. Dr. Asiama linked this decline to cheaper import costs and reaffirmed the BoG’s year-end inflation target of 11.9%. “The appreciation supports our inflation trajectory,” he said, underscoring synergy between currency stability and fiscal reforms under Ghana’s IMF-backed program.

Despite the optimism, analysts caution that sustaining export growth requires addressing structural challenges, such as adding value to raw commodities. The BoG, however, remains confident that disciplined fiscal consolidation and foreign exchange management will preserve the cedi’s gains without distorting trade balances. This approach reflects Ghana’s broader economic strategy to stabilize recovery after years of external shocks and volatility.