Bank of Ghana Intensifies Cybersecurity Efforts to Safeguard Financial Sector

The Bank of Ghana has reinforced its Financial Industry Command Security Operations Centre (FICSOC) to combat escalating cyber threats targeting the nation’s financial institutions.

The move follows a 38% global surge in financial cyberattacks in 2023 and a rise in Ghana’s technology-related fraud losses, which reached nearly GH¢10 million in 2024, up from GH¢8.9 million the previous year, according to the central bank’s latest fraud report.

FICSOC, established under the Bank’s 2018 Cyber and Information Security Directive (CISD), serves as a centralized hub for real-time threat monitoring, intelligence sharing, and coordinated incident response across banks, fintech firms, and other regulated entities. Dr. Zakari Mumuni, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, emphasized the initiative’s role in fostering collective resilience during a stakeholder engagement in Accra. “No single institution can face these threats alone. We must align standards and build systems that protect both industry integrity and public trust,” he stated.

The CISD, initially introduced to unify cybersecurity protocols and shift institutions from reactive to proactive defense strategies, has enabled Ghana’s financial sector to mitigate risks more effectively. Dr. Mumuni noted that FICSOC’s expansion will now include collaboration with sister regulators such as the National Insurance Commission (NIC), National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This broader participation aims to extend early-warning systems and threat intelligence to all regulated players, regardless of size.

The Bank of Ghana is also revising the CISD to address emerging risks tied to artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data privacy. The updated framework will balance innovation with security, ensuring proportionality in regulatory requirements for diverse institutions. “Cybersecurity is never static. As threats evolve, so must our strategies,” Dr. Mumuni added, urging stakeholders to view FICSOC as a shared asset rather than a compliance burden.

The stakeholder meeting drew representatives from commercial banks, fintech companies, and international partners, underscoring a unified commitment to safeguarding Ghana’s digital financial ecosystem. Analysts highlight the initiative’s timing as critical, given the rapid adoption of digital banking and mobile money services in West Africa. While FICSOC strengthens Ghana’s defenses, challenges such as resource disparities among smaller institutions and the sophistication of cybercriminals remain hurdles.

Ghana’s proactive stance reflects a broader regional urgency to fortify financial infrastructures against cybercrime, which the United Nations estimates costs African economies over $3.5 billion annually. By prioritizing collaboration and adaptive regulation, the Bank of Ghana aims to position the country as a leader in cybersecurity governance, setting a benchmark for balancing technological advancement with systemic stability in an increasingly interconnected financial landscape.