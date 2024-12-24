Bank of Ghana Launches US$120 Million Forex Auction to Stabilize Fuel Supply

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has introduced a strategic initiative to ensure stable fuel supply in the country through a series of foreign exchange (forex) auctions aimed at Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BDCs).

The central bank will auction a total of $120 million to BDCs during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 to prevent potential disruptions and price hikes in the fuel market.

The auctions, which will be held bi-weekly throughout Q1, will release $20 million in US Dollars at each of the six scheduled events. This move is intended to offer BDCs predictable access to the foreign currency necessary for importing refined petroleum products, ensuring a stable supply of fuel in Ghana.

The BoG emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader effort to address foreign exchange demand pressures within the economy. By focusing on the downstream petroleum sector, the central bank aims to stabilize the cedi and mitigate fuel price fluctuations for consumers.

Market participants, including authorized forex dealing banks and BDCs, will submit bids electronically within specified timeframes, and the BoG will promptly communicate the auction results on the same day. The $120 million auction initiative underscores the BoG’s commitment to maintaining affordable and reliable fuel supplies for Ghanaians.