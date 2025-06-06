Bank of Ghana Maintains Zero Budget Financing Pledge for Fiscal Discipline

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has reaffirmed its commitment to zero financing of the national budget, formalized through a 2023 memorandum with the Ministry of Finance.

The Central Bank stated this policy remains central to rebuilding fiscal discipline, strengthening monetary credibility, and supporting macroeconomic stability.

Details in the BoG’s 2024 Financial Statement, audited by Deloitte, outline strategic efforts to restore its balance sheet following 2023 financial losses. “The Bank will continue policy measures aimed at optimizing its investment portfolio and operating cost mix to bolster efficiency and profitability,” the report stated.

The BoG Board confirmed “actionable steps” to achieve positive equity within the medium to long term, consistent with its 2023 position that the institution remains capable of operating effectively despite setbacks.

On macroeconomic outlook, the BoG expects improving conditions and declining inflation to create a favorable monetary environment. “As inflation declines toward the medium-term target, interest rates will also decline… reducing Open Market Operation costs,” the report explained. It added that lower inflation would aid exchange rate stabilization, supporting investor confidence and economic predictability.

The Central Bank’s focus on fiscal restraint and operational efficiency coincides with Ghana’s broader economic stabilization efforts amid moderating inflation.