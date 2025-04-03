Bank of Ghana Moves to Stabilize Financial Sector After Debt Crisis

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has unveiled plans to support local banks grappling with lingering effects of the 2022 Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP), Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama announced Wednesday.

The measures aim to address undercapitalization and rising non-performing loans (NPLs) exacerbated by the debt restructuring initiative implemented under the previous administration.

Speaking at the 123rd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press conference, Asiama revealed a 100 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate to 28%, citing persistent inflationary pressures. The decision marks the central bank’s latest effort to rein in inflation, which remains elevated despite a gradual decline from peak levels.

The governor acknowledged that local banks disproportionately absorbed the shock of the DDEP, which compelled financial institutions to exchange high-yield government bonds for longer-term instruments with reduced returns. This, coupled with existing economic strains, has left several banks with weakened balance sheets and NPL ratios exceeding regulatory thresholds.

“The domestic debt exchange program significantly contributed to the NPL problem,” Asiama told reporters. “Our focus now is on strengthening risk management frameworks to ensure these institutions recover sustainably.” He emphasized that the BoG would avoid abrupt interventions, opting instead for “aggressive” oversight and targeted support to restore stability without destabilizing the sector.

The central bank concurrently outlined three liquidity management steps to amplify the impact of its tightened monetary policy: introduction of a 273-day securities instrument to improve sterilization tools, stricter enforcement of Net Open Position (NOP) limits for foreign exchange exposure, and a review of the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) system to assess its effects on credit availability.

Separately, Asiama signaled impending reforms for special deposit-taking institutions (SDIs), including microfinance and savings-and-loans firms, though details remain under discussion with the Finance Ministry. The move follows earlier sector cleanups that saw over 300 insolvent financial entities shuttered between 2017 and 2019.

The BoG’s dual approach—bolstering local banks while tightening monetary conditions—reflects the fragile equilibrium facing emerging economies navigating debt hangovers and inflation. While the DDEP provided fiscal breathing room by restructuring $15 billion in domestic bonds, its spillover into banking sector health underscores the long-tail risks of debt overhauls.

Analysts note Ghana’s financial sector has yet to fully recover from pre-2022 crises, when currency depreciation and NPL surges triggered massive bailouts. The central bank’s emphasis on risk management, rather than recapitalization alone, suggests lessons from past interventions. Yet with inflation still double the 10% target and economic growth lagging pre-pandemic levels, the path to stability remains fraught. As global debt distress spreads, Ghana’s experiment in balancing relief with restraint could offer a template—or a caution—for peers navigating similar straits.