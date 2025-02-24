Bank of Ghana Rejects Claims of FinTech Forex Hoarding as Cedi Woes Persist

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has forcefully dismissed allegations that financial technology firms (FinTechs) and international money transfer operators (MTOs) are hoarding billions of dollars in foreign currency remittances, exacerbating the Ghanaian cedi’s steep depreciation.

The central bank labeled the claims “misleading and unsubstantiated,” insisting that all remittance inflows are rigorously tracked through formal banking channels.

Recent media reports alleged that licensed MTOs and FinTech companies withheld over $10 billion in remittances over five years, depriving Ghana of critical foreign exchange amid a worsening currency crisis. The cedi, which has lost over 20% of its value against the dollar this year, remains under pressure due to dwindling reserves, inflation, and post-debt-restructuring economic fragility.

But the BoG pushed back, citing World Bank data showing remittances to Ghana rose to $6.65 billion in 2024—nearly quadruple the $1.73 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded during the same period. “There is no hidden pool of forex,” a central bank source asserted, stressing that all remittance funds flow into partner banks’ nostro accounts under strict regulatory oversight. “No Payment Service Provider retains forex proceeds. These claims lack evidence.”

The rebuttal follows scrutiny of Ghana’s Balance of Payments (BoP) reporting, with critics arguing remittance figures fail to reflect real-time forex liquidity. The BoG, however, maintains its audits confirm full compliance with 2023 guidelines mandating that remittances route exclusively through local banks. FinTechs, authorized only to facilitate inbound transfers, are barred from outbound forex transactions under the Foreign Exchange Act (2006) and Payment Systems Act (2019).

Why the Allegations?

The controversy underscores broader anxieties over Ghana’s economic stability. With the cedi in freefall and forex reserves at critically low levels, public frustration has mounted over perceived mismanagement and opaque financial practices. Historically, Ghana’s reliance on remittances—which now outpace FDI—has made the sector a lightning rod for scrutiny during crises.

“When a currency nosedives, people look for scapegoats,” noted Accra-based economist Kwame Ofori. “FinTechs are an easy target because their operations are less visible than traditional banks.” Yet analysts caution that blaming remittance channels oversimplifies Ghana’s structural challenges, including a $58 billion debt burden and limited access to global capital markets after its 2022 sovereign default.

The BoG’s defense also highlights a regulatory tightrope. While the bank does not directly license offshore MTOs, it approves their partnerships with local banks and FinTechs—a system critics argue could allow loopholes. Still, the central bank insists its framework guarantees transparency. “Every dollar is accounted for,” the BoG reiterated in a June 2024 statement, emphasizing that partner banks must report all inflows.

Trust and Economic Survival

The dispute reflects a deeper crisis of confidence in Ghana’s financial governance. For citizens grappling with soaring import costs and a weakening cedi, the BoG’s assurances clash with lived realities. “If remittances are rising, why can’t I find dollars?” asked Kofi Mensah, a Kumasi-based trader, echoing widespread skepticism.

Meanwhile, the central bank faces mounting pressure to stabilize the currency without resorting to capital controls that might deter diaspora inflows—a lifeline for families and the economy. With remittances constituting 6% of Ghana’s GDP, maintaining trust in these channels is paramount.

As Ghana navigates its post-default recovery, the BoG’s challenge extends beyond refuting allegations. It must reconcile regulatory rigor with public communication to avert panic-driven dollarization. For now, the bank’s message remains unequivocal: “The system is sound, and the numbers don’t lie.” But in a nation weary of economic turbulence, restoring faith may require more than data—it demands tangible results.