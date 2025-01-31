Bank of Ghana Reports Cautious Economic Optimism Amid Lingering Risks

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, announced a mixed economic outlook at the 122nd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press conference, highlighting improved consumer and business confidence alongside persistent challenges in the banking sector and industrial activity.

Highlights:

Rising Confidence Amid Election Slowdown

Consumer confidence improved in December 2024, driven by optimism about future economic conditions.

Business confidence also rose as firms met short-term targets and expressed positive sentiment about industry prospects.

Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dipped to 49.4 in December (from 52.5 in November), signaling a contraction in manufacturing activity, attributed to election-related operational slowdowns.

Private Sector Credit Growth Rebounds

Nominal credit growth surged to 26.3% in December 2024 (up from 10.7% in 2023), nearing pre-2022 crisis levels.

Real-term credit growth turned positive at 2.0%, recovering from a 10.2% contraction in 2023, though inflation-adjusted gains remain modest.

Banking Sector Resilience with Emerging Risks

Sector profitability increased in 2024 but at a slower pace, moderating key profitability indicators.

Capital Adequacy Ratios (CAR) improved marginally:

CAR with reliefs: 14.0% (up from 13.9% in 2023). CAR without reliefs: 11.3% (up sharply from 8.3%), reflecting stronger capital buffers.



Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) rose to 21.8% (from 20.6%), underscoring elevated credit risks.

Total banking assets grew by 33.8% in 2024, supported by improved macroeconomic conditions.

Analysis and Outlook

Economic Sentiment: Improved confidence signals potential for increased consumer spending and business investment, though the PMI contraction highlights election-induced volatility.

Credit Growth: While nominal growth is robust, real-term gains are tempered by inflationary pressures. Sustained recovery hinges on addressing NPLs and ensuring prudent lending.

Banking Sector: Strong capitalization and liquidity provide stability, but rising NPLs and slowing profit growth necessitate vigilance.

Challenges Ahead

Election Impact: Post-election clarity may revive industrial activity, but political transitions could delay policy implementation.

Debt and Inflation: Ghana’s ongoing debt restructuring and inflationary pressures remain critical to maintaining macroeconomic stability.

Governor Addison emphasized the banking sector’s role in supporting growth but cautioned that “elevated credit risk remains the main upside risk.” The BoG’s focus will likely center on balancing credit expansion with risk management to safeguard financial stability.

As Ghana navigates its IMF-supported recovery, the interplay between renewed confidence, industrial resilience, and banking sector health will shape the trajectory of economic revival in 2025.