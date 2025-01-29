Bank of Ghana Revises Inflation Target to 2026 Amid Economic Challenges

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has revised its timeline for achieving single-digit inflation, now projecting it will reach this target by the second quarter of 2026, instead of the previously anticipated first quarter.

BoG Governor Dr. Ernest Addison shared the updated forecast during a press briefing following the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) 122nd meeting in Accra this week.

Dr. Addison explained that the decision to extend the timeline was driven by current economic conditions and structural challenges, noting that achieving the target will require continued fiscal consolidation and strict adherence to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme guidelines. Inflationary pressures in 2024, primarily driven by rising food prices, have complicated efforts to reduce inflation. These price increases were aggravated by climate-related factors, including dry spells in key agricultural regions and delayed rains, which hindered food production. Additionally, supply chain disruptions have contributed to the inflationary pressures.

From December 2023 to March 2024, inflation surged from 23.2 percent to 25.8 percent, largely due to currency depreciation and aggressive foreign reserve accumulation. While inflation fell to 20.4 percent by August 2024, it rose again to 23.8 percent in December as food prices continued to climb. Dr. Addison highlighted that food prices were a major contributing factor to the inflationary trend throughout the year.

Moreover, 2024 being an election year has introduced additional challenges, including heightened exchange rate volatility, driven by market sentiment and speculative activities. These factors have further complicated inflation management.

In light of these difficulties, the MPC decided to maintain the policy rate at 27 percent. This decision aligns with BoG’s broader disinflation strategy and reflects the need for more time for fiscal and monetary policies to take effect. The central bank now projects that inflation will gradually decline, with the aim of returning to its medium-term target range of 8±2 percent by the revised deadline.

Dr. Addison emphasized the importance of fiscal discipline in meeting these inflation targets, particularly stressing the need for the 2025 budget to adhere to the parameters set under the IMF programme. As the current inflation rate of 23.8 percent nears the upper boundary of acceptable levels, BoG anticipates further discussions with the IMF under its monetary policy consultative clause to ensure continued progress toward stabilizing inflation.