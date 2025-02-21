Bank of Ghana Scrutinizes Record-High Remittances to Curb Financial Risks

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has launched a comprehensive audit of remittance transactions for the final quarter of 2024, targeting compliance gaps and potential vulnerabilities in a sector that surged to US$6.65 billion in inflows by year-end—nearly quadruple the foreign direct investment (FDI) of US$1.73 billion recorded during the same period.

The review, covering October to December 2024, aims to tighten oversight of money transfer operators, fintech firms, and financial institutions to curb illicit flows and align practices with national and international regulations.

Central bank officials confirmed the audit will assess adherence to the Foreign Exchange Act (2006), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) protocols, and updated remittance guidelines, reflecting heightened concerns over discrepancies in reported figures and their impact on Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves. The move follows repeated calls from economists, including banking consultant Dr. Richmond Akwasi Atuahene, for stricter monitoring of fintech players amid fears of inflated data and systemic risks.

“Remittances are a lifeline for households and a pillar of our foreign exchange stability,” a BoG spokesperson stated. “This audit isn’t just about enforcement—it’s about future-proofing the system against abuse while ensuring legitimate transfers thrive.”

The exercise underscores the delicate balance regulators face in a nation where remittances account for over 6% of GDP. While inflows have buoyed consumption and supported the cedi, lax enforcement has raised red flags. Analysts point to recurring issues such as underreporting by informal channels and the misuse of digital platforms for money laundering. The BoG’s push to modernize guidelines under the Payment Services Act (2019) signals a bid to harmonize innovation with accountability, particularly as mobile money services expand.

Critics argue, however, that excessive scrutiny could stifle a sector critical to low-income families. “Regulation must walk a tightrope,” said Accra-based economist Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah. “Over-policing risks driving transactions underground, but complacency invites financial crime. The BoG’s audit must lead to smarter frameworks, not just heavier penalties.”

The central bank has urged all market participants—including banks, forex bureaus, and fintech firms—to cooperate fully, emphasizing that compliance will strengthen Ghana’s position as a regional hub for secure cross-border transactions. With remittances projected to grow in 2025, the audit’s findings could reshape policies affecting millions of Ghanaians reliant on diaspora support.

As the BoG moves to safeguard financial integrity, the stakes extend beyond regulatory checkboxes. For a nation navigating economic headwinds, ensuring remittances remain both a safety net and a growth driver may define Ghana’s resilience in the years ahead.