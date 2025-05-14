Bank Of Ghana To Commemorate Cedi At 60

Ghana’s Central Bank has disclosed that it will announce several activities and programmes to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Ghanaian Cedi.

On Saturday, 19th July 2025, the Cedi will mark sixty (60) years as Ghana’s sole legal tender. Since its issuance on 19th July 1965 to replace the Ghanaian Pound as the sole legal tender in Ghana, the Cedi has remained a strong symbol of Ghana’s economic sovereignty and development over the past six (6) decades.

In order to adapt to the changing demands of the Ghanaian economy, the Cedi has evolved through several modifications in form and policy direction over the last sixty (60) years. Ghana’s tenacity, innovation and her quest for economic stability are all embodied in the Cedi’s reforms, from the first note and coins to the safe currency the country uses today.

A statement issued by the Central Bank and signed by the Secretary, Ms. Sandra Thompson, noted that in recognition of this important milestone, the Bank of Ghana (BOG) intends to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the issue of the Cedi with a series of nationwide activities and engagements between July and December 2025. These activities, according to the statement, would include official launch events, public exhibitions, educational campaigns and stakeholder forums amongst others.

According to the release, the anniversary offers an opportunity for all Ghanaians to reflect on the history of the Cedi, celebrate the progress made over the years, and also reaffirm the collective responsibility of all Ghanaians to protect the value and integrity of the currency.

‘In addition to being a medium of exchange, the Cedi is a symbol of Ghana’s pride, heritage and shared aspirations for a prosperous future. The evolution of the Cedi reflects Ghana’s resilience, innovation and pursuit of a robust economy, the release noted.

The BOG, therefore, extends an invitation to the general public, institutions, organisations, stakeholders and all development partners to join the Bank in celebrating this important milestone.

The statement added that further details of the programmes and activities will be announced in due course. It concluded that the Central Bank is committed to maintaining a stable Cedi in pursuit of stability in the general level of prices of goods and services.