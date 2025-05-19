The Bank of Ghana is poised to begin reducing its benchmark interest rate in the second half of 2025, with Fitch Solutions projecting a 200-basis-point cut to 26% by year-end.

This anticipated policy shift follows nearly two years of monetary tightening aimed at curbing inflation and stabilizing the cedi. Further reductions totaling 300 basis points are expected in 2026, potentially lowering the rate to 23% as economic conditions improve.

The forecast reflects Ghana’s gradually easing inflation, supported by stable exchange rates and falling global energy prices. In March 2025, the central bank surprised markets with a 100-basis-point hike to 28%, signaling continued caution under new Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama. However, Fitch analysts believe this restrictive stance will soften as inflationary pressures diminish and macroeconomic stability takes hold.

Key to this outlook is the cedi’s projected stability, with the currency expected to average GHS 15.3 to the US dollar in 2025 before settling at GHS 15.5 by year-end. Strengthening gold prices, forecast to rise 30% to $3,100 per ounce, along with reduced oil import costs, are bolstering Ghana’s economic position. The country’s current account surplus is anticipated to reach 6.9% of GDP this year – its strongest performance in recent history – while foreign exchange reserves could nearly double to $11.5 billion, providing the central bank with greater flexibility.

Ghana’s potential rate cuts align with global monetary easing trends but remain contingent on maintaining fiscal discipline and inflation control. The improved reserve position marks a significant turnaround from previous years’ challenges.