Bank of Ghana Unveils Resolvability Assessment Framework

The Bank of Ghana will introduce a Resolvability Assessment Framework to strengthen the resilience of its banking sector amid an increasingly complex financial landscape.

Announced by Governor Dr Johnson Asiama at the inaugural Post‑Monetary Policy Committee dialogue with commercial‑bank CEOs, the initiative marks a shift from reactive interventions to forward‑looking, risk‑sensitive supervision.

“To build true resilience, we must move decisively beyond traditional, reactive supervision toward a more forward‑looking, risk‑sensitive, and system‑aware model,” Dr Asiama said, outlining a six‑point reform agenda designed to safeguard Ghana’s financial future. At its core, the framework leverages data analytics and early‑warning tools to detect vulnerabilities such as asset‑quality deterioration, cybersecurity threats and liquidity shortfalls. The urgency of tighter controls is underscored by a five‑percent rise in fraud cases and a thirteen‑percent increase in value‑at‑risk reported in last year’s fraud report.

Digital and cyber resilience feature prominently, with the Bank calling on lenders to bolster their cybersecurity architectures, embed robust security features in new products and enhance public financial literacy to counter emerging digital fraud threats. Governance and compliance will also face heightened scrutiny, as the framework mandates Basel III and IV training for bank directors to reinforce a culture of accountability and regulatory adherence.

Dr Asiama emphasised that inclusive, collaborative regulation is essential. He urged banks, policymakers and supervisory teams to co‑create balanced rules that reflect market realities while preserving the Bank’s independence. Recognising the evolving nature of financial risks, the Bank will expand supervisory training to cover climate shocks, artificial‑intelligence disruptions and other emerging threats, ensuring that its oversight remains fit for the twenty‑first century.

In a pioneering step, environmental, social and governance considerations are now formally incorporated into supervisory assessments. By treating sustainability factors as vital to long‑term creditworthiness and sector stability, the Bank aligns itself with international best practices and signals to investors and customers alike its commitment to a sound, future‑proof financial system.

This resolvability framework forms part of Dr Asiama’s broader agenda—enhancing monetary policy, stabilising the exchange rate, deepening financial intermediation, promoting innovation and inclusion, improving policy coordination and restoring the Bank’s equity position. As Ghana navigates domestic and global headwinds, this proactive, system‑aware approach aims to fortify the nation’s banking sector against future shocks while fostering inclusive growth.