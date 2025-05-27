Bank of Ghana Urges Businesses to Use Cedi for Economic Stability

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has called on businesses to prioritize the cedi in all local transactions to stabilize the currency and reduce reliance on foreign exchange. Acting BoG Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama emphasized this during the 9th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra, stating that widespread use of the local currency would bolster demand and curb exchange rate volatility.

“The cedi remains the only legal tender in Ghana. Transactions must be conducted in our local currency,” he said, warning that dollarized transactions strain forex reserves and weaken economic resilience.

Dr. Asiama announced collaborations with the Ministry of Finance, the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), and the Ghana Stock Exchange to revive domestic capital markets, shifting focus from short-term debt to long-term funding strategies. “This approach will reduce reliance on volatile borrowing and strengthen the economy,” he noted. The BoG also revealed plans to regulate cryptocurrencies, citing a surge in digital asset adoption, with nearly 17% of Ghanaians—particularly youth and women-led businesses—holding such assets. “We must protect users and the cedi from crypto-related risks,” he asserted.

The push aligns with efforts to stabilize Ghana’s economy amid global headwinds, though analysts caution that success hinges on curbing dollarization in sectors like real estate. The BoG’s strategy mirrors regional trends where central banks prioritize monetary sovereignty as digital currencies gain traction.