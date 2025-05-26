Bank of Ghana Warns Financial Institutions Against Unethical Loan Recovery

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has cautioned financial institutions to avoid unethical practices when recovering loans from clients.

Godfred Cudjoe, Head of the Credit Reporting Unit at BoG’s Financial Stability Department, stated that violators would face sanctions. “Be transparent in your dealings when it comes to borrowing,” he emphasized during a training workshop for journalists in Takoradi.

Cudjoe specifically criticized the harassment of deceased borrowers’ families for repayments when insurance covers the loan. He urged struggling borrowers to negotiate repayment plans instead of defaulting. Additionally, he advised customers to thoroughly review loan terms, including interest rates and pre-agreement documents, before signing.

The warning highlights BoG’s efforts to enforce ethical standards and protect consumers in Ghana’s financial sector.