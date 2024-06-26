Bank of Ghana’s Currency Printing Costs Surge to GH₵688.8m in 2023

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has reported a significant surge in currency printing expenses for 2023, reaching a staggering GH₵688.8 million (GH₵688,871,000).

This substantial rise from GH₵336.9 million in 2022 encompasses costs for note printing, agency fees, and other related expenses.

In 2023, the total currency in circulation surged to GH₵80.9 billion, a significant increase from GH₵40.7 billion the previous year. This substantial rise in printed money includes GH₵43.6 billion in notes and GH₵879.2 million in coins.

The introduction of credit, a digital currency designed to revolutionize cross-border transactions, represents a significant leap in BoG’s efforts to modernize financial operations and reduce operational costs associated with traditional banknotes.

The implementation of eCedi is anticipated to revolutionize currency management processes, including printing, storage, and transportation, leading to a significant enhancement in the efficiency of Ghana’s monetary system.