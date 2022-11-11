Bankman-Fried Resigns as FTX Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Ftx
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX says it has started the process of for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US, and that founder Sam Bankman-Fried is stepping down as CEO.
