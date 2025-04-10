Banks Urged to Adjust Lending Rates Prudently

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama, has called on commercial banks to exercise caution and transparency in adjusting lending rates following the recent increase in the policy rate from 27% to 28%.

In his first post-meeting engagement with bank CEOs after the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision, Dr. Asiama acknowledged that higher borrowing costs would inevitably affect both households and businesses. However, he reassured that Ghana’s financial system is robust enough to absorb the short-term effects of tighter monetary policy.

Dr. Asiama emphasized that while the rate hike is aimed at reinforcing the country’s ongoing disinflation process, which saw headline inflation ease gradually from 23.8% in December 2024 to 22.4% in March 2025, it must not undermine economic recovery or inclusive growth.

He urged banks not to pass on the full burden of the increased cost of funds to borrowers indiscriminately. Instead, he advocated for a measured approach that involves clear, proactive communication with customers and the exploration of tailored solutions designed to support viable businesses and shield the most vulnerable sectors from the adverse impact of rising lending rates.

The central bank governor’s appeal comes at a time when small and medium-sized enterprises, which form the backbone of Ghana’s economy, are already grappling with high lending costs.

With the current lending rate at approximately 30.12 percent compared to 32.3 percent a year ago, businesses have expressed concern over their competitiveness, particularly when benchmarked against counterparts in neighboring countries. The reminder from Dr. Asiama to adopt prudent and transparent lending practices is seen as a call for stability and fairness in a period marked by significant monetary policy tightening.

A closer look at the situation suggests that the governor’s measured approach reflects a broader effort to balance the need to anchor inflation with the imperative to foster economic growth. By urging banks to communicate effectively with their clients, Dr. Asiama underscored the importance of building trust and enabling informed decision-making during a period of financial adjustment.

This integrated perspective highlights that the central bank’s policy actions are part of a larger framework aimed at ensuring that the disinflation process does not compromise Ghana’s recovery and sustainable development.