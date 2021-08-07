Bankuman assembly member organizes clean-up exercise

Mr. Alfred Tetteh Borkor, the assembly member of the Bankuman electoral area in the Tema East Sub-Metro has organized a clean-up exercise to commemorate and honour the memory of National Founders’.

In honouring our Founders’, Ghanaians must engage in productive activity as a befitting commemoration as our Founders’ sacrificed for the nation, therefore the clean-up was to keep the Bankuman Community clean.

Mr. Borkor and the unit committee members with the support of the Tema East Sub Metro, SOS Village Tema, and some members of the community cleaned, and desilt gutters.

Mr. Borkor, speaking with the Ghana News Agency in Tema in an interview after the six-hour exercise, said, sanitation is the major issue in Bankuman and his major concern was to help improve the sanitary condition.

He said as an assembly member, cleaning exercise should become a collective effort and not be left in the hands of the government alone.

He also commended the youth of Bankuman for participating in the clean-up exercise.