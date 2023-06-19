Bannasco Ampong-Ansah writes: Thank You Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for Showing the way.

Ahead of the NPP presidential primaries, we have now seen the importance of Polling station executives by showing them respect and Really seeking their Audience.

We as polling station executives are most grateful that IF NOT FOR KENNEDY OHENE AGYAPONG, We never knew presidential aspirants would ever think of meeting Polling station executives at the respective constituencies.

Formerly such aspirant would only come to region and meet the regional executives and at worse they will meet constituency executives too. What ever is discussed there and the message they preach we had no fore knowledge.

For meeting we the polling station executives, tweaaaa who cares about us. It is only on the day or election that they will send some penny as tnt (not withstanding we always voted for the one who has worked and contributed well to the party).

Now that my Candidate, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has shown the way, every other Aspirant is and must visit all 275 constituencies.

POLLING STATION EXECUTIVES AND THE REAL GRASSROOTS ARE BEING RECOGNIZED AND GIVING RESPECT COURTESY KENNEDY OHENE AGYAPONG.

The power of the Masses is now at work. THE GRASSROOTS MATTER

Kudos to the Grassroots President

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

God bless you

POLLING STATION EXECUTIVES are GRATEFUL

PHD, Indeed KEN CAN DO.

The Pacesetter

We the polling station executives love you for Always THINKING ABOUT US.

—