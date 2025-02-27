Banned Food Dye Detected in Ghana’s Tomato Paste, Raising Safety Concerns

Researchers at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have uncovered alarming levels of Erythrosine, a banned artificial dye, in select tomato paste brands sold in Ghana, reigniting debates over food safety oversight in the country.

The study, led by Dr. Abena Boakye of KNUST’s Department of Food Science and Technology, identified the controversial additive—also known as Red Dye No. 3—in two out of eight sampled products, despite its explicit prohibition by Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for use in tomato-based goods.

Erythrosine, a synthetic red coloring agent linked to health risks including hyperactivity in children and potential carcinogenic effects, is banned in tomato products but remains permitted in limited applications like candies and drinks. Its detection in everyday pantry staples has sparked calls for urgent regulatory action. “The presence of undeclared Erythrosine in tomato paste is unacceptable,” Dr. Boakye stressed, urging the FDA to expand enforcement beyond tomato products to confectioneries and beverages where the dye persists legally.

The findings, published in the International Journal of Food Science, revealed additional breaches: some brands contained starch levels as high as 24g/100g—a filler banned in tomato paste production—while others fell short of the mandated 24% natural tomato content. Though all tested samples met basic visual and texture standards, the hidden additives highlight systemic gaps in food safety monitoring, particularly for imported goods dominating Ghana’s markets.

This discovery echoes recent global scrutiny, including a 2023 U.S. FDA ban on Erythrosine in food products, amplifying pressure on Ghanaian authorities to tighten import controls and labeling transparency. Dr. Boakye emphasized that the dye’s omission from product labels not only misleads consumers but complicates accountability, as manufacturers may exploit regulatory loopholes to cut costs.

Ghana’s FDA has yet to issue a formal response, though the study has galvanized public health advocates. Nutritionist Kwame Asare, unaffiliated with the research, warned that prolonged exposure to such additives could exacerbate non-communicable diseases. “Low-income families rely heavily on affordable processed foods. Contaminated tomato paste isn’t just a safety issue—it’s a social justice crisis,” he noted.

The KNUST team’s analysis focused on products from Accra and Kumasi, reflecting broader concerns over lax enforcement in a country where over 60% of tomato paste is imported, primarily from China and Italy. Local producers, meanwhile, face rising competition, incentivizing illicit cost-cutting measures.

While the study did not disclose brand names to avoid prejudicing ongoing investigations, it urges policymakers to mandate rigorous third-party testing and stiffer penalties for non-compliance. For consumers, the revelations underscore the need for vigilance—scrutinizing labels for “E127” or “Red No. 3” and prioritizing certified brands.

As Ghana aligns with stricter international food standards, this scandal tests the FDA’s capacity to safeguard public health in an era of increasingly globalized—and often opaque—food supply chains. For now, the red flags in Ghana’s tomato paste aisle serve as a stark reminder: what’s unseen on the label may pose the greatest risk.