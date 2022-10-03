Bantamweight Prospect Moses Adjei Selvi Plans Massive Ring Return.

One of Ghana’s bright prospects , a native of Jamestown, Accra, Moses Adjei Selvi aims to stage a comeback into the four squared circle after a brief hiatus due to personal issues. Nicknamed the “Terrible Terror” and managed by Bright Star Boxing, Selvi who last fought in April this year; defeating Emmanuel Okine by a TKO in round three has not relented on his quest to clinch a world strap for Ghana.

C.E.O of Bright Star Boxing Ishmael Don Holdbrooke intimated that there was a deliberate and pragmatic road map to guide Selvi to world title glory. He called on all Ghanaians to rally behind the young chap in order to realize that dream.

With a record of five wins and one draw, the skillful pugilist is one Ghanaians can expect much from.