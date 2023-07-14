Banzy Banero  targets bigger strides after “Hosanna” success 

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation Banzy Banero says he is overwhelmed by the support he has received from music lovers after dropping his groundbreaking single titled “Hosanna”.

Since its release a few weeks ago, the Tiktok-enhanced hit song “Hosanna” has been topping musical charts and among the most streamed songs across various streaming platforms.

Born Francis Nii Ayitiah, Banzy Banero has become an inspiration for many upcoming artistes who look to secure their first major breakthrough, especially through the use of social media.

According to Banzy Banero, social media played a crucial role in his rise and breakthrough, especially since he has faced some financial difficulties supporting his music at the start.

“The attention I have received over the past weeks is crazy. I have always wanted to have a hit song, but I didn’t imagine it would come this way. I am grateful to all who have supported me through social media.

“I started music six years ago, but I made my professional debut last October, and ‘Hossana’ happens to be my third single,” he told GNA Entertainment.

Banzy Banero added that he was open to signing with a record label that could help him further promote his craft, as he aims to go international and promote Ghanaian music.

When asked about his plans for the coming months, Banzy Banero said: “Now everyone is looking at my next move, and I would have to prove that it was not by luck that I got my first hit song, and I will put in the hard work and together with my team we can bring out some good songs.”