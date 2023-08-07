BAP Condemns Call for an ECOWAS-Led Military Invasion of Niger

The Africa Team of the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) and the U.S. Out of Africa Network (USOAN) strongly condemns the potential military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Niger.

BAP believes that such an action would only serve to further the interests of U.S./EU/NATO powers and perpetuate Western imperialism’s neo-colonial grip on Africa.

As Western imperialism faces resistance and challenges to its dominance in Africa, it is resorting to using puppets and proxies to advance its agenda.

The recent military coup in Niger that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and brought General Abdourahamane Tchiani to power raises concerns. Bazoum and his party were known for being aligned with French and U.S. imperialism, which likely explains the heightened interest of the United States and its NATO allies in this particular coup.

The West’s claims of supporting democracy in Niger ring hollow when compared to their response to other coups and political repression in Africa, such as in Sudan. Historical evidence shows the U.S. and its Western partners have been involved in orchestrating numerous coups against democratically elected leaders in Africa, including figures like Kwame Nkrumah, Patrice Lumumba, and Thomas Sankara.

The underlying objective of the U.S./EU/NATO Axis of Domination is to gain colonial control over Niger and the Sahel region. Niger’s strategic importance to Europe’s nuclear energy sector, with its uranium imports, underscores the West’s vested interests.

Meanwhile, the majority of Niger’s population suffers from a lack of access to electricity. Additionally, Niger remains the last West African state with a significant presence of Western soldiers, who are part of the U.S. “War on Terror” regime. For instance, the US$100 million U.S. base in Agadez, Niger, operates drones and represents just one of several AFRICOM facilities in the country.

Ezra Otieno, a member of the Revolutionary Socialist League in Kenya and BAP’s U.S. Out of Africa Network Steering Committee, highlights how France, the EU, and the U.S. seek to maintain control over Niger. They aim to restore their puppet Bazoum or negotiate with General Tchiani to uphold his predecessor’s pro-Western stance. Should these attempts fail, Western imperialists plan to intervene militarily with the support of their proxies in the Nigeria-dominated ECOWAS bloc.

The United States and France are drawing a clear line here to protect their interests, preventing France’s expulsion and safeguarding U.S. interests. Without NATO, neither the United States nor France could intervene, which underscores the role of ECOWAS as a servile structure following the dictates of the Western powers.

In the face of this interventionist agenda, it is vital to respond with an African-led approach rather than succumbing to the militarized actions dictated by ECOWAS, which align with imperialist interests. The Black Alliance for Peace’s upcoming October 2023 International Month of Action against the militarization of Africa by the West, with a demand for the shutdown of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), becomes more critical than ever.

The Month of Action presents an opportunity for political education and action, linking the struggles faced by African peoples within the United States with those on the African continent and worldwide.

By understanding and illuminating the interdependent geo-political and economic interests of African/Black people across Haiti, the Americas, and the African continent, as well as those domestically colonized in imperialist countries, we can foster solidarity and promote the ideals of Pan-Africanism.