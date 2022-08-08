Baptism of children is critical aspect of their Christian life – Eastwood Anaba

Reverend Eastwood Anaba, the President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM), says the baptism of children is a critical aspect of their Christian life, which should be taken seriously by parents.

He advised parents and guardians to take the exercise of baptism of their children seriously, and endeavour to support them to go through the process successfully.

Reverend Anaba observed that some parents allowed their children to attend baptismal ceremonies alone, without their presence to encourage and witness their children being baptized.

The presence of parents at such an important function, he said, “is a way of encouraging the children that baptism is very important.,

Reverend Anaba gave the advice in a sermon to his congregation in Bolgatanga.

Reverend Anaba expressed the shock that at a baptismal ceremony organized by Desert Pastures, a branch Church of Fountain Gate Chapel in Bolgatanga, some parents were not present to support their children.

“I was very shocked where children were being baptized and their parents were not there,” he added.

About 66 members of the Desert Pastures, including children, were baptized in the Vea Dam, in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region.