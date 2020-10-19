The Ghana Baptist Convention (GBC) has taken the lead to donate towards the 1000 wheelchairs per region campaign by the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation.

The Convention, led by its Executive President, Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi at a short ceremony presented four wheelchairs; four Walkers; two Armpit Clutches, and three Elbow Clutches in support of the campaign.

The items was secured by the GBC through the efforts of Mrs Amerley Ollennu Awua-Asamoah, Ghana’s Ambassador to Denmark from the Global Medical Aid in Denmark.

The Ghana Ambassador to Denmark has since 2018, secured hospital equipment and consumables in excess of $6 million from the Global Medical Aid.

Beneficiaries of the equipment include; some District and Municipal Hospitals through the First Lady,s Foundation, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation, the Wenchi and Tetteh Quashie Hospitals and Ghana Baptist Convention Hospitals.

Rev. Adu-Gyamfi said the donation was in response to a request by the management of the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation to raise a minimum of 16,000 wheelchairs to assist Persons With Disability (PWDs).

He commended the Foundation for coming out with such a laudable initiative to assist PWDs to become mobile and to reduce their dependency on other members of the society.

The Executive President assured the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation of GBC continuous support in their quest to making life more dignified for the PWDs.

Receiving the items, the Executive Director of the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba expressed her gratitude to the Ghana Baptist Convention for their swift response to their request.

She revealed that nothing would stop her bid at raising the targeted 16,000 wheelchairs to aid the PWDs.

Madam Afisah Djaba said PWDs were also citizens of Ghana and must be respected and cared for irrespective of their social or economic background.

She appealed to the Convention for more support and called on other faith-based organisations, donor organisations and individuals to support the 1000 wheelchairs per region campaign.