Bishop Peter Mba Bacha, Presiding Bishop of the Kingstar Ministry International, has called on Ghanaians to contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.

He said greed and corruption would not augur well for the smooth development of the country.

Bishop Bacha made the call at the Memorial Celebration Service for the late Bishop Francis Conong Oteng, Founder and the Presiding Bishop of the Baptist International Church at Community 18, near Tema on Saturday.

Bishop Bacha said all the bribery and corruption, including the indiscipline on our roads, illegal mining and the desire to make money at all cost, is centred on selfishness.

He said it was always about what people want for themselves regardless of the impact it would have on the lives of others.

The Presiding Bishop charged Ghanaians to emulate the lifestyle of the late theologian, a farmer and academician, who he had the development of the nation at heart rather than working for personal gains.

He described the Bishop as an epitome of selflessness and humility and above one who puts his immediate community and country first in all he did.

Dr Isaac Baah, an Elder of the church, described the late Bishop Oteng as a selfless man, who did everything without partiality.

“Today, we are gathered here to remember, celebrate and preserve the memory of life of Bishop Oteng, an extra-ordinary selfless man of God, whose father for saw far in advance the task God had given him on this life and for that reason gave him a responsibility at such a tender age to learn how to shepherd and count sheep and make sure no sheep of his father got missing’.

Dr Baah said plans were far advanced to immortalize the great Presiding Bishop of the Church.

Bishop Oteng who died on April 24, this year at the age of 71, will be buried on November 28, 2021.