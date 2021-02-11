Bar operators in Akim Oda have bemoaned the low patronage of their drinking bars and spots saying it was leading to a gradual collapse of their businesses in the area.

The operators in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) noted that the situation was as a result of the closure of their facilities by government, in a bid to minimize the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“Due to the coronavirus restrictions, we have recorded low patronage, although we have put the necessary measures such as Veronica buckets filled with water, soap, thermometer gun and hand sanitizers in place, yet people do not come around like they used to,” one of them said.

When GNA visited the Moonlight and Appeatus drinking bars, at Oda it was observed that the patronage was low and those present were adhering to the safety protocols especially social distancing.

Interacting with some residents, they said the restrictions by government had helped them cut down cost while others say, it had made life boring and unhappy.