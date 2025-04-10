Baraza 2025: African Social Movements Unite

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development is partnering with TrustAfrica to organise the African Social Movements Baraza 2025.

The event will bring together social movements, activists, advocates, and change-makers from across the continent and the diaspora. Under the theme “The Power of Movements,” the Baraza will take place at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana, from April 14 to 16, 2025.

The gathering aims to provide a dynamic platform for conversation, networking, and solidarity building, fostering collaboration and sharing knowledge among diverse African social movements.

Attendees are expected to engage in meaningful discussions that address contemporary challenges, explore innovative strategies, and strengthen the collective voice in advocating for social and democratic transformation. This gathering marks an important opportunity for pan-African dialogue and cooperation, reflecting the growing momentum behind grassroots movements on the continent.

The initiative signals a renewed commitment by civil society organizations to empower communities and promote inclusive policy making. It underscores the belief that well-organised social movements are crucial drivers of change.

The event’s format is designed to facilitate both formal and informal exchanges, allowing participants to forge connections that may translate into long-term partnerships across borders, strengthening the fabric of democratic engagement in Africa.