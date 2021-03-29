Former Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Madam Barbara Ayisi has been appointed to chair the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Super Cup’s Local Organising Committee (LOC).

The WPL Super Cup is a newly introduced competition for WPL Clubs set to begin at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The Super Cup competition would see top four teams from the Northern and Southern Zones at the end of the season battling for the coveted trophy.

According to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the competition was to give clubs more games and to add to the limited number of games that are played in the course of the season.

The newly constituted committee was charged with the organization and to deliver an excellent competition.

Ms. Gifty Oware Aboagye would serve as the vice Chairperson with Yaa Pokua Baiden, Bismark Baffour, Ama Brobbey Williams as members. Member

The rest are Broadcast journalist, Juliet Bawuah and owner of Thunder Queens Fc, Anas Thunder.