Barbara Ayisi

Former Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Madam Barbara Ayisi has been appointed to chair the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Super Cup’s Local Organising Committee (LOC).

The WPL Super Cup is a newly introduced competition for WPL Clubs set to begin at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The Super Cup competition would see top four teams from the Northern and Southern Zones at the end of the season battling for the coveted trophy.

According to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the competition was to give clubs more games and to add to the limited number of games that are played in the course of the season.

The newly constituted committee was charged with the organization and to deliver an excellent competition.

Ms. Gifty Oware Aboagye would serve as the vice Chairperson with Yaa Pokua Baiden, Bismark Baffour, Ama Brobbey Williams as members. Member

The rest are Broadcast journalist, Juliet Bawuah and owner of Thunder Queens Fc, Anas Thunder.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleERVA to engage stakeholders on April 15th
Next articleFemale agricultural extension volunteers inaugurated in Navrongo
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here