Barbara Banda Contends for CAF Women’s Player of the Year Award

Zambia’s Barbara Banda has emerged as a strong contender for the CAF Women’s Player of the Year award, joining Morocco’s Sanaa Mssoudy and Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie in the race for the prestigious accolade.

Banda, the captain of the Copper Queens, made history during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, becoming the first player to score a third hat-trick in the tournament’s history. The year also marked a major milestone in her career as she moved from Shanghai Shengli in China to Orlando Pride, making her the second most expensive player in women’s football history.

Her debut season with Orlando Pride was nothing short of sensational. Banda scored 17 goals in 25 matches, including a decisive strike in the final that helped secure the NWSL title. Her outstanding performance earned her the league’s Most Valuable Player award, rounding off an exceptional year.

In the running with Banda is Morocco’s Sanaa Mssoudy, who was named Best Player of the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League, leading her team to the finals. Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie, who earned the 2023/24 Division 1 Féminine Goalkeeper of the Season award with Paris FC, also makes a compelling case for the title after helping her team finish third in the league.

The winner will be determined by votes from the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, head coaches, and captains of Member Associations, as well as clubs involved in the group stages of Interclub competitions.

The awards ceremony, which will take place in Morocco, will see last year’s winner, Asisat Oshoala, defend her title after securing a record sixth win.