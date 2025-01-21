Barcelona Completes Stunning Comeback to Beat Benfica 5-4 in Champions League Thriller

Barcelona pulled off an extraordinary comeback at Estádio da Luz, overturning a 4-2 deficit to defeat Benfica 5-4 in an unforgettable UEFA Champions League clash.

Benfica took an early lead when Fredrik Aursnes provided a pass for Vangelis Pavlidis, who slotted the ball in from close range. Barcelona quickly responded, with Robert Lewandowski converting a penalty after Tomás Araújo fouled Alejandro Balde. However, Benfica regained the lead when Pavlidis capitalized on a defensive mistake, then completed his hat-trick with another penalty after Wojciech Szczęsny fouled Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

Trailing 3-1 at halftime, Barcelona came out rejuvenated after the break. A bizarre own goal by Raphinha, who inadvertently headed a goal kick into his own net, initially gave Barcelona a glimmer of hope. Benfica responded with a deflected strike from Andreas Schjelderup, extending their lead to 4-2.

But Barcelona refused to give up, with Lewandowski converting a second penalty after Nicolás Otamendi fouled Lamine Yamal. In a dramatic finish, Eric García scored a late header to equalize, and in stoppage time, Raphinha netted a counter-attacking goal after a penalty appeal for Benfica was waved off.

The dramatic victory ensured Barcelona remained firmly in contention for direct qualification to the Round of 16, while Benfica’s hopes of advancing now hang by a thread following the thrilling encounter.