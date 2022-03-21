Barcelona Destroyed Real Madrid in El-Clasico

F.C Barcelona crashed Real Madrid’s unbeaten home run with 4 unanswered goals against their arch-rivals in the just ended El-Classico.

The Los Blancos suffered their first home defeat of the season after loosing for the first time in their last six meetings against their arch-rivals in a humiliating 4 goal defeat by the unstable Barcelona team.

The Catalonian giants enjoyed a better start in the game after dominating their usual possession and creating chances.

Even though Aubameyang’s first effort was brilliantly denied by Thibaut Courtois.

The catalonians kept on pressing until their first goal lead was registered by Pierre Emerick Aubameyang at the 26thminute of the game and eventually getting their second goal registered by Araujo 3 minutes after. Both goals were assisted by Dembele.

The second department started with many believing that the Madridisters will launch a come back to over turn the score sheet.

unfortunately, it turned out to be illusion with FC Barcelona introducing a third and fourth pivotals in 4 minutes intervals by Aubameyang and Ferran Torres.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was adjudged man of the match after scoring brace in the game.