Barcelona Eye Thomas Partey as Potential Summer Signing Amid Financial Restructuring

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as a potential target for the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish giants, who have long admired the Ghanaian international since his days at Atletico Madrid, are looking to reinforce their midfield, and Partey has emerged as a key candidate.

Barcelona’s interest in Partey stretches back several years. However, their pursuit was thwarted four years ago when he opted for a move to the Premier League, joining Arsenal. Despite this setback, Barcelona’s interest in the 31-year-old remains intact, particularly with his contract at Arsenal set to expire in the summer of 2025.

The Blaugranas are reportedly planning a summer raid to secure Partey’s services, positioning him as a natural successor to Frenkie de Jong, whose future at the club is increasingly uncertain. A combination of factors, including financial pressures, inconsistent on-field performances, and ongoing injury issues, have contributed to de Jong’s tenuous situation at the Camp Nou. With the club facing a financial crisis, Barcelona will likely need to offload high-earning players, with de Jong expected to be one of the first casualties.

Given their current financial instability, Barcelona could look to pursue free transfers or low-cost signings in the summer window, continuing a strategy they have adopted in recent years as they struggle with mounting debt. Partey, with his contract expiring soon, could fit into that plan, offering a solution without the hefty transfer fee often associated with marquee signings.

Partey has overcome previous injury setbacks and has enjoyed a strong season thus far, playing in 17 Premier League games, contributing two goals and two assists. His role in Arsenal’s midfield has been crucial, with the player also featuring in all six of their Champions League group-stage matches. His form under Mikel Arteta has underlined his importance to the team, and it seems likely that any move for Partey would depend on whether Barcelona can strike a deal within their budget constraints.

For Barcelona, signing Partey would provide a reliable and experienced presence in midfield, complementing their desire for a more balanced and dynamic squad. Should this potential move come to fruition, it could signal a significant reshaping of the club’s midfield ranks, as they look to navigate both financial hurdles and evolving player dynamics.