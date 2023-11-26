Barcelona loses while Griezmann leads Atletico Madrid to victory

FC Barcelona dropped two important points in the race for La Liga title after another unconvincing display saw them held to a 1-1 draw away to Rayo Vallecano.

Although Pedri and Frenkie de Jong were both back in the Barcelona starting 11, Xavi Hernandez’s team produced another disappointing first half display in the south of Madrid and they fell behind in the 41st minute.

Rayo midfielder Unai Lopez got the ball 30 meters from goal and beat Barcelona keeper Inaki Pena with a thunderbolt.

Ilkay Gundogan and Joao Felix came on early in the second half and Barcelona improved and claimed a point when Florian Lejeune put the ball into his own net 10 minutes from time.

Atletico Madrid moved ahead of Barcelona into third place as Antoine Griezmann’s 64th minute goal gave them a narrow, but deserved win at home to Mallorca.

Griezmann got on the end of a long diagonal cross from Mario Hermoso to net the only goal of the game against a rival that defended well, but failed to offer enough in attack.

Rafa Benitez’s return to Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium, where he led them to two league titles 20 years ago, ended in a 0-0 draw between Valencia and Celta Vigo. Neither side did enough to win the game, but Celta showed they are a better side.

Elsewhere, Getafe defeated Almeria 2-1.