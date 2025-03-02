Barcelona Seize La Liga Lead in Dramatic Weekend as Madrid Falter

Barcelona stormed to the top of La Liga with a ruthless 4-0 demolition of 10-man Real Sociedad on Sunday, capitalizing on rivals Real Madrid’s shock defeat to Real Betis in a pivotal weekend that reshaped Spain’s title race.

The Catalans’ ascent began early when Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand received a straight red card in the 17th minute for a last-man foul on Lamine Yamal. Barcelona pounced on the advantage, with 20-year-old midfielder Fermín López breaking the deadlock in the 25th minute before academy graduate Marc Casado curled in a stunning second just four minutes later. Defender Ronald Araujo headed home a third in the 56th minute, and Robert Lewandowski sealed the rout with a clinical finish on the hour mark.

“We showed the mentality of champions today,” said Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández. “But this is just one step. The real test is consistency.”

The result propelled Barça to 57 points, leapfrogging Atlético Madrid (56 points), who edged Athletic Bilbao 1-0 courtesy of a late Antoine Griezmann penalty. Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s title hopes suffered a blow as they fell 2-1 to Betis at the Benito Villamarín. Braces from Ayoze Pérez and Willian José overturned Jude Bellingham’s opener, leaving Carlo Ancelotti’s side third with 54 points—their first league loss since September.

Analysts highlight Barcelona’s defensive resilience as a key factor in their surge, with the team conceding just once in their last five matches. However, questions linger over their reliance on opponents’ misfortunes, as three of their recent wins came against sides reduced to 10 men. “We can’t control refereeing decisions, but we can control our ruthlessness,” Xavi added.

For Madrid, the defeat exposed familiar frailties. Without the injured Vinícius Júnior, their attack lacked dynamism, while defensive lapses allowed Betis to exploit gaps on the counter. “We lost focus at critical moments,” admitted Ancelotti. “The league isn’t over, but we must improve immediately.”

Atlético, though still in contention, face an uphill battle with a tougher remaining schedule, including clashes against Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao. Diego Simeone’s side has relied heavily on Griezmann’s 18-goal contributions this season, but their lack of depth compared to Barcelona and Madrid could prove decisive in the final stretch.

With 11 matches remaining, the title race has evolved into a tense three-way battle. Barcelona’s momentum will face an immediate test next weekend as they host Atlético in a potential decider at the Olympic Stadium. Madrid, meanwhile, must regroup quickly before facing Valencia, a team they’ve struggled against in recent years.

As the drama unfolds, one truth remains clear: in La Liga’s fiercest title fight in a decade, complacency is the ultimate enemy.