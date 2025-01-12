Barcelona Thrash Real Madrid 5-2 to Win Supercopa de España

Barcelona produced a stunning second-half display to defeat Real Madrid 5-2 in a thrilling Supercopa de España final at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Sports City on Sunday (12 January).

The match began with a bang as Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 8th minute, weaving past several Barcelona defenders before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. But Barcelona responded swiftly, with Lamine Yamal equalising in the 22nd minute, finishing a Robert Lewandowski assist with a precise shot into the bottom corner.

The Catalans then took control of the match, scoring three goals before the break. Lewandowski converted a penalty awarded after Gavi was fouled in the box, putting Barcelona 2-1 ahead. Three minutes later, Raphinha powered in a header from a corner to extend the lead. In a dramatic finish to the first half, Raphinha turned provider, delivering a cross for Alex Balde to score a fourth goal in the 10th minute of added time.

Barcelona continued their dominance in the second half, with Raphinha completing his brace just three minutes after the restart, making it 5-1. However, the match took a twist when Szczesny was sent off in the 56th minute for a foul on Mbappé outside the penalty area. Despite the man advantage, Real Madrid could only pull one back through Rodrygo, who curled in a free-kick past substitute goalkeeper Iñaki Peña.

Barcelona held firm to seal a memorable 5-2 victory, securing the Supercopa de España for a record 15th time in the club’s history. This victory also marked a personal milestone for manager Hansi Flick, whose successful Clasico record now includes a 4-0 win over Madrid in La Liga in October 2024. Flick’s first trophy since winning the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in the 2020/2021 season further solidifies his impact in his Barcelona tenure.

The result highlights Barcelona’s continued dominance in Spanish football, while Real Madrid will have to reflect on a disappointing loss in what was a high-stakes final.