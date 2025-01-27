Barcelona Thrash Valencia 7-1 to End Winless Streak

Barcelona returned to winning ways in spectacular fashion at Spotify Camp Nou, demolishing a hapless Valencia 7-1 to end a three-match LaLiga losing streak.

The Catalans were relentless from the start, scoring five first-half goals in a dazzling attacking display that left Valencia stunned and exposed.

Valencia, coming off a four-match unbeaten streak, entered the match with confidence. Coach Carlos Corberán had promised his team would “play their own way,” but that approach quickly crumbled under the pressure of Barcelona’s incisive attacks. Just three minutes into the game, Lamine Yamal’s chip found Frenkie de Jong, who made no mistake, calmly slotting the ball past Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Minutes later, Barcelona doubled their lead when Alejandro Balde’s cross from the left was expertly volleyed home by Ferran Torres. The hosts didn’t stop there. A slick backheel nutmeg from Yamal set up Fermín López, who cleverly found Raphinha, and the Brazilian finished with ease after rounding the keeper. Pau Cubarsí’s perfectly weighted long ball sent Fermín in on goal once again, and he finished coolly to make it 4-0.

The first-half blitz wasn’t over as Barcelona netted a fifth goal in stoppage time. Raphinha’s powerful shot struck the crossbar, and Fermín was there to pounce on the rebound for his second of the night.

Valencia briefly rallied in the second half when Hugo Duro pulled one back for the visitors, converting a Diego López cross. However, Barcelona’s response was immediate. Robert Lewandowski latched onto Fermín’s pass and drilled a low shot inside the far post to restore the hosts’ commanding lead.

The final blow came when César Tárrega, attempting to clear Torres’ cross, inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, rounding off a miserable night for Valencia.

Fermín López was the standout performer, registering two goals and two assists, marking his first major contribution of the season. The win ends Barcelona’s four-match winless streak in LaLiga and keeps them firmly in the hunt for the top spot. With a Copa del Rey quarter-final against Valencia coming up next week, Barcelona will take immense confidence from their dominant performance.