Barcelona Wins La Liga, Completes Historic Domestic Treble

Barcelona claimed the La Liga title with a 2-0 derby victory over Espanyol, achieving a historic domestic treble in manager Hansi Flick’s debut season.

The decisive goals came from 17-year-old Lamine Yamal and substitute Fermín López, sealing the championship with two games remaining.

Espanyol challenged fiercely, but Yamal broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute with a curling strike from the edge of the box. López secured the win in stoppage time, capitalizing on Yamal’s assist to ignite celebrations at Camp Nou. The victory extended Barcelona’s lead to seven points over Real Madrid, whom they defeated in all four Clásico meetings this season.

Flick becomes the second German manager to win La Liga, emulating Bernd Schuster’s 2008 achievement. Barcelona’s treble, including the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup, underscores their domestic dominance. Their campaign was marked by tactical consistency and key victories over rivals, particularly in cup finals against Madrid.

This triumph solidifies Barcelona’s resurgence under Flick and sets a benchmark for future campaigns.