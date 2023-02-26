Barimah Kordie II eulogized for tremendous contribution to development

People of varied social and academic backgrounds have paid glowing tribute to Barimah Yeboah Kordie II, the Aduanahene of the Dormaa Traditional Area in the Bono Region, who died in September 2022.

Traditional rulers, politicians, football administrators, and religious leaders, eulogised the late chief for his contribution towards the holistic development of the Dormaa Traditional Area.

He died after a short illness, at age 74.

Barimah Kordie was one of the prominent and influential chiefs in the Dormaa Traditional Area, who served in various capacities for the holistic development of the town.

He was the Board Chairman of the Aduana Football Club, and the Dormaa Senior High School.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Dormaa-Ahenkro, close associates described the late chief as a negotiator, peace broker, excellent ambassador, all-embracing, dedicated to duty, humble and honest.

The Reverend Seth Twum Barimah, the Chairman of the Dormaa Local Council of Churches and the Head Pastor of the Christian Praise International Church, said; “When issues or cases involving pastors came before him, he never hesitated to call me to assist to settle those cases.”

Nana Ansu Gyeabour, the Ahenenana Adontehene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, said the late Aduanahene discharged his duties perfectly, devoid of partisan considerations, pride, and arrogance.

“In fact, he performed his functions creditably by ensuring that he always followed due process, strictly guided by traditional and cultural norms”.

“Dormaa will forever remember him for his honesty and faithfulness”.

Mr George Gyewu, the Chief Operating Officer, Aduana Football Club, said the late chief served as the life patron of the club in diligence after Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa, bestowed such responsibility on him.

“It was during his tenure as the Board Chairman, when Aduana FC made its appearance into the premier league and won its first league title in 2009,” he said.

“As a chief operating officer, whenever I have challenges, I seek advice from him.”

Mr Daniel Owusu Amponsah, the Dormaa Central Municipal Disease Control Officer, said: “It was during the late chief’s tenure as Presiding Member of the Municipal Assembly in 2017 that I came to know him and our friendship deepened from years to years.”

The chief also served on the epidemic management committee of the municipality, he said, acknowledging his tremendous knowledge, contributions and deep understanding of health issues.