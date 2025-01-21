Barker-Vormawor Awaits Investigation Outcome Following Fatal Obuasi Mining Clash

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the Convener of the Fix the Country Movement, has expressed his concern over the recent fatal clash at an Obuasi mining site, which resulted in the deaths of up to eight individuals, believed to be illegal miners.

In a statement on Facebook, Barker-Vormawor called the loss of lives “needless” and stated that he is patiently awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigations.

“Thoughts and prayers for the lives needlessly lost in Obuasi. We wait the outcome of the investigations with keen interest,” he wrote.

The tragic incident has prompted an immediate response from President John Dramani Mahama, who ordered a thorough investigation into the clash. A statement issued on January 19, signed by the acting spokesperson for the president, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, highlighted the government’s commitment to uncovering the circumstances surrounding the event. The investigation aims to ensure that any individuals found guilty of unlawful actions are held accountable.

The statement also revealed that Anglo-Gold Ashanti, the mining company operating in the area, has been instructed to cover the medical expenses of those injured and assist with funeral arrangements for the deceased. Additionally, security agencies have been tasked with restoring peace in the area and implementing measures to prevent future incidents of this nature.