Barker-Vormawor Condemns Use of State Security to Silence Critics

The NIB invited Abronye DC to appear before them on February 26, 2025, to substantiate allegations he made against President John Mahama. In a recent interview on Accra-based Movement Television, Abronye accused the President of withholding GH₵550 million meant for dismissed appointees at the Jubilee House. The NIB’s letter stated that Abronye’s appearance was necessary to assist in investigating these claims.

In a Facebook post, Barker-Vormawor expressed his disapproval of the NIB’s approach, describing the tone of the invitation as confrontational rather than collaborative. He argued that if the state genuinely believed Abronye’s allegations had merit, the NIB should have engaged him in a more respectful manner, treating him as a potential ally in uncovering wrongdoing rather than as a suspect.

“I disagree with any attempts to use state security resources to muzzle people, even those we find disagreeable or whose politics may disgust us,” Barker-Vormawor wrote. “If the state truly believed in the plausibility of what Abronye said, they should speak to him nicely, as someone invested in helping unravel crime. Knowing who Abronye is, I will be surprised if this is your first intelligent reaction.”

Barker-Vormawor suggested that the NIB’s actions appeared to be an attempt to intimidate rather than investigate. He warned against the dangers of allowing overzealous security officers to misuse their power, emphasizing that such behavior could tarnish the government’s reputation. “If this is a shadow attempt to intimidate, which is what I take it for, I rebuke it! Do not be led astray by power. I spoke against the midget’s abuse; I won’t tolerate the same from a giant!” he declared.

He also stressed the importance of protecting free speech, even when it involves unpleasant or controversial statements. “Speech rights protect disagreeable speech. Let the civil process address injurious speech, not a BNI officer,” he added, referencing the NIB by its former name, the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

Barker-Vormawor’s comments have reignited debates about the role of state security agencies in handling political disputes and allegations. Critics argue that such actions risk undermining democratic principles, including freedom of expression and the right to hold leaders accountable. As the situation unfolds, many will be watching to see how the NIB handles the investigation and whether Abronye DC’s allegations will be thoroughly examined or dismissed as politically motivated.