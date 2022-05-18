Barker-Vormawor granted bail for alleged careless driving

The Madina Magistrate Court has granted Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a Convener of Fix the Country Movement, a GH₵30,000.00 bail with two sureties for allegedly failing to comply with road markings.

The suspect is also alleged to have caused danger to other road users through, “careless and inconsiderate driving.”

Particulars of the offence indicate that Barker-Vormawor on May 17, 2022, at about 7:30am around the East Legon Under Bridge along the Boundary Road, caused danger to other road users by neglecting the road markings.

The fact sheet also stated that the suspect drove without, “due care and attention,” by neglecting the road markings.