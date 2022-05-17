Barker-Vormawor Re-arrested: Charged With Careless, Inconsiderate Driving

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, #FixTheCountry Convener has been re-arrested by the Ghana Police.

He was picked up on his way to the Tema High Court this morning.

His lawyer confirmed the arrest.

However, on his Facebook post, Oliver Barker-Vormawor revealed he has been charged with: ‘careless and inconsiderate driving” and currently at the Madina police station.

It would be recalled that on March 16, Oliver Barker-Vormawor was granted bail by the Tema High Court in the sum of GHC2M with two sureities after he was arrested on February 11 at the Kotoka International Airport and has since been in detention.

He has been charged for treason felony for comments the prosecution deemed has elements of staging a coup.