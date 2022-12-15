Barnieh and Danlad join Black Galaxies camp for CHAN Tournament

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Danlad Ibrahim have reported to the camp of the Black Galaxies at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram ahead of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN), to be staged in Algeria January, 2023.

The two players were part of the Black Stars squad that played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Ghana exited at the group stages after losing to Uruguay in their final Group H match.

Their presence would boost the team as they prepare for the Championship.

Barnieh and Ibrahim were instrumental in the team’s qualification to the CHAN tournament.

Barnieh scored three goals, while Danlad kept three clean sheets in the qualifying stage.

The Black Galaxies are housed in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco.