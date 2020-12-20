A new care home and agency, called the “Barsyl Care Home and Agency Limited”, has been officially opened in Accra to provide variety of health care services including home and painkilling care to the public.



The 11-bed capacity facility, located at New Legon, offers other services such as personal, live, respite, wound, catheter, medication services, counseling, and diet related anemia care to the public.

Mrs Barbara Naadja Adu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Barsyl Care Home and Agency Limited, said the facility intended to provide holistic care with the highest standard of professionalism to all people who needed home healthcare.

It also sought to ensure individuality of persons throughout their care, recognising their individual needs and choices.

The core values of the facility, she said, was to treat patients with respect, ensure the dignity of all those they cared for, provide care that was morally and ethically appropriate and provide an excellent environment for staff and patients to ensure that there were transformation in their health status.

Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, who graced the event as a Special Guest, said the facility was a home of comfort where nurses were available to supervise the patient on everything to ensure that they regained their physical and psychological health.

She entreated people to seek for medical counseling from the facility to ease their distress.

“It is my wish that such facilities would be established across the country so that people can get tender care and concern in order to be revitalised,” she said.

She advised the youth to pray over dreams they had to support society in varied ways and back it with constructive actions to ensure that they became a reality in the future.

“This dream is one that she had about 15 years ago and it is today that the Lord has made it possible for it to become a reality,” she added.