Basfam MD Appeals to President Mahama Over Deteriorating Highway Conditions

Alhaji Musah Abubakari, Managing Director of Basfam Company Limited, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to urgently address the worsening conditions of the Accra-Takoradi-Cape Coast highways, which he claims are stifling business activity and putting travelers at risk.

During an interview, Abubakari expressed his concerns about the state of these crucial roads, which serve as vital arteries for business and travel across the country. He emphasized that the neglect of these roads not only hampers economic progress but also threatens public safety. “These roads are major routes used by the business community and travelers, crucial to building the economy. Neglecting their maintenance undermines economic progress and puts lives at risk,” he stated.

Abubakari, who is a successful entrepreneur with a humble background, expressed satisfaction at President Mahama’s recent victory and peaceful swearing-in, attributing it to divine intervention. He feels a personal responsibility to highlight this pressing issue to the President, recognizing its importance for the nation’s economic health and the safety of its people.

The MD did not mince words in describing the Accra-Takoradi-Cape Coast roads as “death trap zones” and stressed the importance of these routes in supporting the smooth flow of business and ensuring the safety and comfort of those who use them.

He also commended President Mahama for his maturity and focus, noting that the president has refrained from blaming the previous administration and instead has focused on addressing the economic challenges facing the country. Abubakari urged Mahama to continue this approach of responsibility and good governance, stressing that accountability within the administration would be key to solving the nation’s problems.

His appeal calls for immediate government action to rehabilitate these crucial roads, which he believes are critical to the country’s continued economic development and prosperity.