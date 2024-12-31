Bashar al-Assad Named 2024 Corrupt Person of the Year by OCCRP

Bashar al-Assad, the ousted president of Syria, has been awarded the “Corrupt Person of the Year” title by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

The decision stems from his extensive involvement in organized crime, particularly through the production and trafficking of Captagon, a highly addictive drug. ‘

The drug trade, alongside other illicit activities like human and cigarette smuggling, antiquities theft, and arms trading, funded Assad’s authoritarian regime, allowing him to maintain power and enforce brutal control over the Syrian population.

Assad’s regime, marked by suppression of dissent, use of chemical weapons, and widespread human rights abuses, ultimately led to his fall from power in December 2024 after years of civil war. The OCCRP highlighted that Assad’s corruption and reliance on a narco-state infrastructure exacerbated the suffering of Syrians and destabilized the entire region.

According to Alia Ibrahim, co-founder of Daraj.com and a judge in the OCCRP’s panel, Assad’s legacy of corruption and crime has ruined countless lives in Syria and beyond. She pointed out the devastating political, economic, and social impact of Assad’s actions, emphasizing that it will take decades to recover from the damage caused by his rule.

For the first time, the OCCRP also awarded a special “Lifetime Non-Achievement Award” to Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the long-standing president of Equatorial Guinea. Obiang has presided over a corrupt regime that has siphoned off the country’s wealth while leaving its population in poverty. His repressive tactics and unchecked corruption have led to a dynastic regime of impunity.

The selection process for the 2024 award saw a surge in nominations for Kenyan President William Ruto, who faced significant public outcry for his government’s corruption, economic mismanagement, and repression of protests. However, despite this, the judges ultimately chose Assad for his broader, far-reaching impact on global organized crime and corruption.

The OCCRP’s decision underscores the significant role of corruption in maintaining autocratic power, which leads to widespread suffering and conflict, as demonstrated by both Assad and Obiang.