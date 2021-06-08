Bashir Hayford, Head Coach of Legon Cities says he wouldn’t be surprised if they are able to grab a top four position come the end of the season.

The Royals grabbed their 10th win of the season after Cephas Doku’s strike was enough to secure them all three points against Inter Allies, and are currently placed ninth on the league table.

Legon Cities are just seven points adrift the top four spot and have some winnable matches in their last six fixtures.

According to the coach, they might not be considered favourites in making the top four spot but can do it if they continue their winning streak.

“We are comfortable sitting ninth on the league table and the gap has now widened with regards to teams beneath us. You would see us climb the table in out next two matches.

“Once we are winning and we are able to win four out of the six matches left then we can break into the top four. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see us play top four.

“We know people are not expecting us to make the top four spot but with God everything is possible,” he said in a post-match press conference.

Legon Cities would travel to Anyinase to face off against Karela United in a match-day 29 encounter slated for the CAM Park on Sunday.