Bashir Hayford Named NASCO Ghana Premier League Coach of the Month for November

Bashir Hayford, head coach of Heart of Lions, has been named the NASCO Ghana Premier League Coach of the Month for November, following an impressive unbeaten run by his team throughout the month.

Under Hayford’s guidance, Heart of Lions not only secured vital wins but also kept a clean sheet in every match, conceding no goals while scoring five.

Heart of Lions delivered strong performances during November, including a 1-0 away win over Asante Kotoko, a 1-0 home victory against Berekum Chelsea, and a dominant 3-0 win against Legon Cities. The team’s defensive resilience and attacking efficiency have been key to their success.

Hayford’s leadership has led to a remarkable turnaround for the team, who finished 13th in the league last season. Heart of Lions now sit at the top of the Ghana Premier League with 24 points, tied with Bibiani Gold Stars, showcasing the coach’s tactical acumen and the squad’s newfound unity and focus.

In addition to Hayford’s accolade, Faisal Charwetey of Nations FC was named the Ghana Premier League Player of the Month for November after a stellar performance, scoring four goals in as many matches. Meanwhile, Lawrence Osei, the goalkeeper for Heart of Lions, was awarded the Goalkeeper of the Month for November after an exceptional display that saw him keep four clean sheets in the same number of matches.

As part of their recognition, Hayford and Charwetey will each receive a 42-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited, while Osei will be awarded a pair of gloves, a branded towel, a water bottle, and a T-shirt.

Heart of Lions’ impressive form under Hayford’s leadership, combined with Charwetey’s goal-scoring prowess and Osei’s defensive brilliance, highlights a promising season ahead for the club.